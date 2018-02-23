Huawei just confirmed its next flagship is called P20 in new teaser

Huawei is holding an event in March, but it's not waiting until then to announce the name of its next phone.

The company has released a new teaser ahead of its 27 March press conference in Paris, and by doing so, it has confirmed the name of the device it plans to unveil there. Officially called Huawei P20 - and not the P11, as previously rumoured - the smartphone finally has a name and will be introduced in just a few more weeks.

The teaser also includes the phrase "see mooore" below the name of the upcoming smartphone. These Os are quite obviously played up in the company's spelling of "more" and strongly hint that the device will come with three lenses on the rear. Huawei is actually expected to announce a completely refreshed flagship range.

It'll consist of at least three new devices named Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Plus, and the Huawei P20 Pro. But the primary phone, the P20, is the one that's thought to be a very iPhone X-looking device with a triple-lens camera on the rear. Huawei clearly has some sort of AI-related announcement in store for us, as well.

In the new teaser, Huawei specifically tells us to "see mooore with AI". Does that mean the P20 will have smarts inside that will allow it to interpret what it is looking at and possibly process a better picture?

We'll know for sure in March.