Huawei has confirmed that it will be hosting a press conference and launch at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

The company has often used MWC as a launch platform for new products, although not always its flagship phone - sometime choosing to host a separate event for major smartphone launches.

Huawei is slightly under fire; having had a run of fantastic devices through 2018, it's facing increasing scrutiny over its telecoms business while US networks don't carry its consumer devices. Mobile World Congress is a big stage for the company and it's likely to continue to reassure customers - as well as launch some cutting edge devices.

Huawei's press conference at MWC 2019 will be held on Sunday 24 February at 2pm CET. The event is open to the media, though Huawei will likely live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch.

Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 5am PST

US East Coast: 8am EST

UK: 1pm GMT

With the Huawei MWC event only just confirmed, there's currently no information about whether it will be live streamed. Based on previous events, we'd say it was extremely likely. We'll update with all the information about the event as soon as we have it.

Huawei has had a really busy 2018, announcing a lot of devices and staying pretty much ahead of the curve - something that's resulted in some of the best phones of the last 12 months.

The oldest flagship device in the portfolio is the Huawei P20. There's rumours of the Huawei P30, an updated device that uses a dew drop style notch to maximise screen space, a triple camera on the P30 and a quad camera on the P30 Pro.

At the moment there are few leaks and we'd expect to know a little more about the P30 if it is to be announced at MWC.

Huawei will certainly use MWC to showcase 5G technologies, it's previously used it to update tablets and notebooks, so there might be a new MateBook model or a new MediaPad.