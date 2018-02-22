Huawei MWC 2018 press conference: How to watch it live

Like many major tech players, Huawei is attending MWC 2018.

With its phone launch event set for 27 March in Paris, it was thought that Huawei could give Mobile World Congress a swerve this year. It was likely to have some presence at the trade show, but not to launch anything specifically. But the company will hold a press conference after all and help kick off the biggest mobile event of the year.

Here are the details on how to watch the event live.

Huawei’s press conference at MWC 2018 will be held on 25 February (Sunday) at 2pm CET. The event is open to the media, though Huawei will likely live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch.

Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 5am PST

US East Coast: 8am EST

UK: 1pm GMT

Central Europe: 2pm CET

Huawei has suggested it'll live-stream its MWC 2018 keynote, though it hasn't said yet where we can find the stream. We expect to host the video once it's available. In the meantime, keep your eyes on its Twitter profile.

It’s time to open #NewHorizons to a fully connected world. 4 days to go. #HUAWEIMWC2018. Watch live… pic.twitter.com/nSXZFRlLGg — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 21, 2018

It looks like we will get a new MateBook at MWC - just as we saw the original MateBook launch there in 2016. Could it have 4G connectivity and run on Snapdragon hardware? Who knows.

A for the P20 phone, it looks set for a March unveiling.