Huawei Mate SE is a rebranded Honor 7X destined for the US

Huawei has quietly launched the Mate SE in the US, although it's not exactly the brand new device it makes out to be. The Mate SE is essentially a rebranded Honor 7X, but with an extra gigabyte of RAM.

The Huawei Mate SE originally showed up in a set of leaked renders, courtesy of usually-reliable leaker Evan Blass, who said the new phone would be a rebranded Honor 8 Pro. Another prominent leaker, Roland Quandt, cleared up the confusion by saying the phone was indeed a Huawei-branded Honor 7X, due to its greater resemblance.

It's a bit of a confusing move from Huawei, as the Mate SE will only be available in the US, where the Honor 7X is also sold. The only difference between the two devices is RAM and storage, otherwise they're exactly the same.

That means the Huawei Mate SE has a 5.93-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 full HD+ resolution, a dual-lens rear camera with 16- and 2-megapixel sensors, with an 8-megapixel camera featuring on the front.

Under the hood it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (the Honor 7X has 3/32GB) a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor and a 3,340mAh battery.

There's no word to say when the Huawei Mate SE will be available to buy in the US, although it will arrive in grey and gold colour finishes. The price has yet to be confirmed too, although a web cache of an Amazon listing revealed the price to be $250.