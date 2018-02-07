Huawei to hold event on 27 March, likely for P20 phone unveiling

Huawei doesn't need MWC 2018 to announce new phones.

Although the company will attend the mobile trade show later this month, it has decided to host its own press event just one month later, on 27 March, in Paris. Huawei has sent invites to the media, asking them to "see mooore with AI". The invite itself shows the Eiffel tower super-imposed with three large "O" symbols. These Os are also obviously played up in the company's spelling of "mooore".

So, what does all this teasing mean? Huawei clearly has some sort of AI-related announcement, but let's not forget Huawei's upcoming flagship range is expected to be updated soon with at least three new devices named Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Plus, and the Huawei P20 Pro. And the primary phone, the P20, is thought to be iPhone X-looking with a triple-lens camera on the rear.

Originally, we assumed Huawei would unveil these phones at MWC 2018, but now that it has announced an entirely separate event, it's safe to say the company will wait until March to show us its latest smartphones. We're also betting that these phones will have AI-enhanced camera features, considering the heavy hinting in Huawei's event invite.

We'll know for sure in a couple months.