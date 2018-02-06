Huawei P20 case leaks show an iPhone X-like notch and cameras

Huawei is cooking up iPhone X-like flagships.

Before we get any further, remember that, in November 2017, the Chinese manufacturer teased a depth-sensing camera system that's clearly meant to take on Apple's TrueDepth face detection technology. Fast forward to now, and Huawei's upcoming P20 flagship range is expected to include at least three new devices named Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Plus, and the Huawei P20 Pro.

The first of those devices, the P20 Plus, is thought to feature 3D facial recognition, like the iPhone X, while the P20 could have a triple-lens camera with a 40-megapixel resolution. However, SlashGear has posted case renders showing an iPhone X-like phone with a triple camera on the rear and a notch at the top. Interestingly, a separate leak shows an iPhone X-like phone with a dual-lens camera and a notch.

One of these may be the P20, while the other might be the P20 Plus. It's unclear. Now, this isn't first evidence we've seen of Huawei's P20 Plus possibly having a notch. Firmware files obtained by XDA Developers pointed to a small notch at the top of the screen on a new device codenamed Emily. To read more about Huawei's upcoming phones and all their leaks and rumours so far, see our guide here.

1/17 Via SlashLeaks

To make things even more confusing for you, there are rumours of a Huawei P20 Lite. SlashLeaks posted an image of a third phone with a dual-lens camera, no notch at the front, and a fingerprint scanner on the back, which the other two pictured phones didn't appear to feature. At this point, it's really hard to determine what's going on and how many phones we can expect, obviously.

It’s also worth noting that leaks might not be legit. You just never know. But we'll keep you posted. After all, one or all of these phones might show up at MWC 2018 later this month. Pocket-lint will, of course, be there to bring you the latest as it happens.