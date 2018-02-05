  1. Home
Huawei Mate 10 Pro preorders launch in the US with $150 gift card

- Preorder phone now from retailer and you'll get a gift card

Huawei’s new flagship phone, the Mate 10 Pro, is coming to the US.

The company has opened up preorder sales in the country, despite news that two major carriers - AT&T and Verizon - decided not to carry the phone in their stores, reportedly due to US government concerns. Nevertheless, Huawei will sell unlocked versions of the Mate 10 Pro online, like it has always done with phones in the past. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H will carry it.

According to Huawei, those of you who preorder the $799 device from now until 17 February 2018 will receive a $150 gift card from the retailer in which it was purchased. Huawei is also offering the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10, which will be available online for $1,225, starting on 18 February. In order to stand out, that edition comes with a diamond black body, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

As for the Mate 10 Pro, it has a has a 6-inch OLED display (2160 x 1080 with an 18:9 aspect ratio), 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB SSD, an in-house developed Kirin 970 CPU, dual rear-facing cameras (20-megapixel colour sensor and a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor), and a 4,000mAh battery with USB-C charging. Lastly, it’ll ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. Check out our review of the device from here.

Huawei will start shipping the Mate 10 Pro from 18 February in blue or gray, with a brown option coming soon.

