Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite

Few companies have grown in stature as rapidly as Huawei. A lot of this success has come down to a wide range of phones at aggressive prices. There's the low to mid-range Honor phones that offer amazing bang for buck, then there are devices like the Mate series with big screens and big batteries.

But if there's one collection of phones that's your more traditional flagship, it's the P-series, and we're fast approaching the time when Huawei will announce a new model, which will be known as the Huawei P20.

Launching on 27 March in Paris

Retail launch scheduled for Q2

An announcement in late March

Last year, Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus at Mobile World Congress in February, so it wouldn't have been too crazy to assume the company would do the same thing again in 2018. But no, the P20 will be announced at the end of March as confirmed by Huawei.

Until recently there had been some doubt about what the next P-series would be called. While P11 would follow on sequentially from P8, P9 and P10, the speculation that there would be a skip from P10 to P20 has been confirmed by Huawei.

The confirmation emerged during a Huawei event, when the CEO Rami Hazan informed his listeners that the next phone would be called the P20. Then towards the end of February, Huawei sent out an invitation including the product's name.

regular P20

P20 Pro is more enhanced

P20 Lite is a lower spec version

It seems likely the company will continue with its big-phone/small-phone pairing, so expect to see a phone called the P20 Pro as well as the regular P20. We're going to see a smaller, more affordable, "Lite" model at some point, making a trio of phones - although there's been some suggestion this might launch under another name in some regions, the Nova 3e.

This is something that reliable leaker Roland Quandt stated in a tweet in January 2018, claiming three P20 devices: regular, Plus and Lite - although the Plus is now generally accepted to be called the Pro. We know all three are coming as Vodafone confirmed the news to Pocket-lint, giving us the first official P20 Pro name - as well as listing the phones on their website.

Notch designs

Minimal bezels on the front

Glass back like Mate 10

Ceramic Black and "Twilight" colours

It's probably no surprise - given the trends of 2017 - to see rumours that Huawei will opt for a bezel-free screen with its P20 this year. Taking it a step further, it looks as though the P20 models are all going to opt for an iPhone X-like notch on the display. We've seen the design revealed in all it's glory thanks to Twitter's best leakers:

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

Add to this some leaked renders from the regularly reliable @OnLeaks - in collaboration with Tiger Mobiles - and it seems this the direction Huawei is walking in this year. Intriguingly, this triple camera unit seems to feature a dual unit built into a protruding part of the back, with a third camera just below that.

There are some real-life photos of a device in camouflage that appeared on Weibo recently, the P20 Lite, complete with notch, in a gold colour variant unearthed by ComputerHoy, and case leaks published by Slash Leaks show two other phones. Another image shows a smaller device with a regular 16:9 screen on the front and a dual camera system and fingerprint sensor on the back.

There's also been a full hands-on video leak of the P20 Lite, so it's fair to say the leaks are prolific.

With so many leaks, @rquandt has done a good job of clarifying, with a selection of detailed image tweets, so let's run down what to expect:

All the designs are visibly similar, but the smaller P20 Lite has larger bezels and the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the handset. The P20 has a fingerprint scanner on the front as does the P20 Pro, while the P20 Pro also has the triple camera system and is the largest of the three devices. All have a raised dual camera unit, but the P20 Pro then breaks out a third lens on the rear - and that's the main visual design difference between these devices.

You'll notice that Huawei is also playing with colours here, a little like HTC used to, with this interesting graduated colour for the P20 Pro, so it looks like there will be a range of diverse and unique finishes.

P20 Lite: 5.6-inch, 2250 x 1080 pixels, LCD

P20: 5.8-inch, LCD

P20 Pro: 6.1-inch, OLED

We know that all three of these devices are moving to an 18:9 aspect or similar. That's the trend in smartphones and Huawei is going all-in, and bringing a notch with it.

The P20 Lite is said to be a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 2250 x 1080 pixels with an LCD panel.

The P20 has been rumoured to have a 5.8-inch display, while the P20 Pro gets a 6.1-inch display. The resolutions remain unknown, but there's rumour that the P20 Pro could have an OLED panel. It's thought that the regular P20 could stick with an LCD panel.

The resolution of the P20 and P20 Pro remain unknown, but around 2250 x 1080 is expected - so FHD+ rather than QHD+.

Android Oreo with EMUI

While the P20 is undoubtedly going to be running Android Oreo based software, it will be interesting to see what new features the EMUI-skinned software will add. Huawei typically tweaks the visuals between each model, and we could see further changes made.

In the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, we find Android Oreo running behind the custom EMUI 8.0 user interface, so - again - it's likely, although not confirmed, that we'll see basically the same software running on the new P-series.

P20 Lite: Dual rear cameras, 16MP, 2MP

P20: Dual camera,

P20 Pro: Triple rear camera system: 40MP, 20MP, 8MP

The P20 Lite will come with a dual rear camera, with 16- and 2-megapixel sensors, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It's likely that the the second 2MP rear camera will principally be used for creating a depth map to portrait modes and so on.

Huawei's recent high-end phones have seen the manufacturer partner with Leica to develop the optics, and that's set to continue. There's a dual camera on the regular P20 model, although the details aren't clear at the moment. There's mention of an f/1.6 aperture and laser autofocusing, but we're still waiting for a leak on the specific camera details. We suspect it will be similar to the Mate 10 Pro.

It appears that the P20 Pro will be equipped with a 40-megapixel, triple-camera setup built in co-operation with Leica and this is where all the attention is focused.

On the back there are three camera lenses, two of which are arranged together, with a third lens sitting below them, but it's this three lens system that leads to the OOO in the Huawei teasers.

The details on the P20 Pro camera come from Winfuture, although not all details are entirely clear. We expect Huawei and Leica to continue with the RGB and monochrome setup and with the Mate 10 Pro having a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, we suspect that's the same here. It's also detailed that the 8-megapixel sensor sits behind the 3x optical zoom lens, leaving the RGB sensor at 40-megapixels. Apertures of f/1.6 and f/2.4 are mentioned, likely for the main and zoom cameras respectively.

The front portion of the P20 in the picture shows a small notch in the middle which looks as though it's housing a camera and a sensor, most likely for AI and facial recognition purposes. It's said that there's a selfie camera on the front with a 24-megapixel sensor.

In addition, it's been reported that a 960fps slow-motion option will be available on the P20 Pro.

P20 Lite: Kirin 659, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD, 3520mAh battery

P20: Kirin 970, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3320mAh battery

P20 Pro: Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4000mAh battery

For Huawei, this next generation of phones is all about AI, or machine learning. Given the recent nature of the Kirin 970's launch in the Mate 10 series, we think this is likely to return in the P20 and P20 Plus, complete with its "Neural Processing Unit". This is something thats been mentioned in rumours, with the P20 getting 4GB RAM and the P20 Pro getting 6GB. Both will, reportedly, get 128GB of storage, but without microSD.

As for battery life, it looks as though Huawei will continue on from where the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro left off. XDA-Developers having gone diving through some of the phones' supposed firmware and found evidence to suggest that the larger "Plus" model (if that's what it's being called) will have a hefty 4,000mAh battery, while the smaller regular model will have 3,320mAh.

The P20 Lite is a mid-range phone with a the Kirin 659 and 4GB RAM. It gets 64GB of storage but has microSD for expansion.

P20 Lite: €350

P20: €679

P20 Pro: €899

Prices for the P20 models has already appeared in rumours. The P20 Lite at €350 sits well below the other P20 models if this price is accurate.

The prices for the P20 at €679 sounds a lot like the price range a typical Huawei flagship would sit at, but the €899 price for the P20 Pro sounds pretty high, perhaps too high. These leaks come from a reliable source, but we have no idea what the UK prices might be.

