Huawei P20 or P11 specs, release date, rumours and news: Everything you need to know

Fewer companies have grown in stature as rapidly as Huawei. On a global scale, it's gone from being a company that builds devices for other companies, to being its own brand - with its own popular sub-brand (Honor) - within a few short years, and one which is competing with Apple and Samsung on sales.

A lot of this success has come down to a wide range of products to suit a number of different people and markets. There's the low-end Honor phones that offer amazing bang for buck, then there are devices like the Mate series with big screens and big batteries.

But if there's one collection of phones that's your more traditional flagship, it's the P-series, and we're fast approaching the time of year when Huawei would normally announce a new model.

Jump to P20 rumoured

Plus and Lite models are likely

You may have gathered already, there seems to be some doubt about what the next P-series will be called. While P11 would follow on sequentially from P8, P9 and P10, there's been some suggestion that this year, we're going to see the numbering skip from P10 to P20.

This information was let slip during a Huawei event, when the CEO Rami Hazan informed his listeners that this next phone will be called the P20.

It seems likely the company will continue with its big-phone/small-phone pairing, so expect to see a phone called the P20 Plus as well. We'll also likely see a smaller, more affordable "Lite" model at some point, making a trio of different phones.

This is something that reliable leaker, Roland Quandt has stated in a tweet more recently. He claims there are three P20 devices: regular, Plus and Lite, and they all have codenames. P20 is "Emily", P20 Plus is "Charlotte" and P20 Lite is "Anne".

Huawei P20 family - codenames and colors



Huawei P20 - "Emily" - Ceramic Black / Twilight

Huawei P20 Plus - "Charlotte" - Ceramic Black / Twilight

Huawei P20 Lite - "Anne" - Midnight Black / Klein Blue / Sakura Pink — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2018

Seemingly contradicting this information, pages leaked from Huawei's own site have - confusingly - both P11 and P12 listed. It's clear that these are just placeholders, with images and specifications of existing phones. Right now then, it's anyone's guess what it's going to be called, but as time goes on P20 looks the most likely choice.

Minimal bezels on the front

Glass back like Mate 10

Ceramic Black and "Twilight" colours

It's probably no surprise - given the trends of 2017 - to see rumours that Huawei will opt for a bezel-free screen with its P20 this year. The company has already adopted a minimal bezel display on the Mate series and in a couple of the Honor-branded mid-range phones. It's fast becoming the norm.

1/3 Weibo

The leaked schematics that have appeared so far suggest this to be the case. In fact, the design looks very similar to that of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. That's to say - if true - we'll see near to no bezel on the sides of the screen, but very slight framing on the top and the bottom, with a narrow fingerprint sensor squeezed on to the bottom bezel, beneath the display.

Interestingly, these schematics also showed off a "Pro" or "Plus" model with an iPhone X-like notch at the top of the screen and a fingerprint sensor on the back. This rumour has been furthered by case images that look very much like the Pro model has a notch.

Corroborating with these schematics, a sketchy-looking digital render of the device has shown up, indicating a similar design, with three cameras built in to a glass back.

Add to this some leaked renders from the regularly reliable @OnLeaks - in collaboration with Tiger Mobiles - and it seems this the direction Huawei is walking in this year. Intriguingly, this triple camera unit seems to feature a dual unit built into a protruding part of the back, with a third camera just below that.

This particular leak showed renders of two different devices. One is referred to as the P20 Plus, which has a big 6-inch display complete with minimal bezels, and an iPhone X-like notch at the top. This is the triple-camera device. The other is the P20 Lite, which also has a notched screen with slim bezels, but with a dual camera system and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Compare this to a set of real-life photos of a device in camouflage that appeared on Weibo recently. While the bulky case it's in prevents us from seeing the design in its full, we do get to see a Huawei device with a full, bezel-less, notched screen with a dual camera on the back. If other rumours are correct, this could be the "Lite" model.

As if all those leaks weren't enough, there's another set of leaked photos of the P20 Lite, complete with notch, in a gold colour variant unearthed by ComputerHoy.

Alongside this hardware leak, case leaks published by Slash Leaks show two other phones. One has a long 18:9 screen with minimal bezels and a fingerprint sensor on the front, plus a triple camera system on the back. Another image shows a smaller device with a regular 16:9 screen on the front and a dual camera system and fingerprint sensor on the back. If these leaks are accurate, that could mean three very different devices in the same family.

1/10 ComputerHoy

P20 "Lite" leaked photo

According to the aforementioned tweet from @rquandt, the P20 and P20 Plus/Pro will be available in Ceramic Black and Twilight colour schemes, while the P20 Lite will have Midnight Black, Klein Blue and Sakura Pink.

Last year's 16:9 ratio screen were fairly traditional sizes. That's to say, the diagonal measurements were 5.5-inches for the plus model and 5.1-inches for the smaller one. If Huawei switches to 18:9 displays, which is likely, those measurements would go up, due to the longer nature of the screens.

If we were to speculate, that would be something like 5.7-inches for the smaller one and 6.0-inches for the larger one, that's pretty much the standard sizing for small and larger 18:9 screens. With the notched leaks we've seen so far, it's difficult to state exactly which size and ratio is being chosen.

Although it's difficult to confirm its authenticity, there has been one leaked benchmark at HTMLTest, found by PhoneArena, which suggests we could see a 1080 x 2244 resolution screen, which means it might not be exactly 18:9, but rather 18.7:9.

While the P20 is undoubtedly going to be running Android Oreo based software, it will be interesting to see what new features the EMUI-skinned software will add. Huawei typically tweaks the visuals between each model, and we could see further changes made.

In the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, we find Android Oreo running behind the custom EMUI 8.0 user interface, so - again - it's likely, although not confirmed, that we'll see basically the same software running on the new P-series.

40MP triple-lens system

23MP front camera

5x "Hybrid Zoom" on main cameras

Huawei's recent high-end phones have seen the manufacturer partner with Leica to develop the optics, and that's set to continue. According to Evan Blass, it appears as though the P20 and/or P20 Plus will be equipped with a 40-megapixel, triple-camera setup built in co-operation with Leica.

It sounds rather unbelievable, and is said to be capable of 5x "Hybrid zoom", and partnered by a selfie camera on the front with a 24-megapixel sensor.

Given the size of lens required to make a 40-megapixel sensor even close to good, it's more likely that Huawei's three-camera system builds the 40-megapixel image together, somehow. Of course, that's just speculation.

Whatever the exact details of the camera hardware, we're fairly certain Huawei is going big on cameras this year. The Chinese manufacturer sent a selection of cryptic postcards to our office with artwork on one side, and results of a UK survey on the other, all to do with phone photography. This came with the cringeworthy tagline "Be Patient. A new renaissance in photography is coming", where the A and I are coloured red to highlight them.

It's not too much of a jump to assume then that, like Google and the Pixel Visual Core, Huawei is going to harness machine learning power to make photos from its mobile devices much better.

Kirin 970 processor likely

3,320mAh battery on P20

4,000mAh battery on Plus model

For Huawei, this next generation of phones is all about AI, or machine learning. Given the recent nature of the Kirin 970's launch in the Mate 10 series, we think this is likely to return in the P20 and P20 Plus, complete with its "Neural Processing Unit".

No specific rumours or leaks have confirmed this, but it seems a safe bet to have the current flagship chipset powering the next generation flagship phone. Especially given how much of a big deal they made about it.

As for battery life, it looks as though Huawei will continue on from where the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro left off. That's to say, the battery capacities, combined with Huawei's optimisations should ensure at least one full day of use.

XDA-Developers having gone diving through some of the phones' supposed firmware and found evidence to suggest that the larger "Plus" model (if that's what it's being called) will have a hefty 4,000mAh battery, while the smaller regular model will have 3,320mAh.

Retail launch scheduled for Q2

Announcement in February or March 2018

Last year, Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it wouldn't be too crazy to assume the company will do the same thing again in 2018. After all, Huawei is one of the trade show's biggest sponsors, and has a huge presence there every year. With that said, this year it's not looking too likely.

Despite an interview with Android Central last year, where company VP Bruce Lee stated they would "probably" launch the phones at MWC in 2018, recent happenings seem to suggest otherwise.

While Huawei will have an event and major presence at MWC in 2018, the company sent out media invites to an event in Paris in late March. In this invite, the company states it will launch its next "flagship devices", which strongly suggests the P20 phones will be announced there, and not in Barcelona during MWC.

From the invite we can see three rings, which strongly suggest a triple-camera system, as has been rumoured and leaked in the past. This strongly suggests Paris at the end of March will indeed be the place and time Huawei unveils its next phones.

With that said, last year was the first time in a few years that the P-series was launched there. Both the P8 and P9 were launched a few weeks afterwards at their own events in London, so it wouldn't be entirely surprising if they ditched MWC in favour of their own separate launch.

As for when they phones will actually be available to buy, a leaked roadmap seems to indicate that this year's P-series phones will launch in the second quarter, which lines up nicely with what the company has done in the past.