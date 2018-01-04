Huawei CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

Like many major tech players, Huawei is attending CES 2018.
The company will hold a press conference and help kick off the massive consumer electronics trade show with a one-hour keynote address. Chengdong Richard Yu, Huawei's chief executive officer, plans to take the stage to share "Huawei's exploration on future connectivity and strategy in artificial intelligence, IoT, and new smart devices".
Here are the details on how to watch the event live.
When is the Huawei CES 2018 press conference?
Huawei’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on 9 January 2018 (Tuesday) from 2pm to 3pm PST at the Palazzo Ballroom. The press conference is open to the media, though Huawei will also live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:
- US West Coast: 2pm PST
- US East Coast: 5pm EST
- UK: 10pm GMT
- Central Europe: 11pm CET
Can I watch the Huawei CES 2018 press conference online?
Huawei has suggested it'll live-stream its CES 2018 keynote, though it hasn't said yet where we can find the stream. We expect to host the live-stream once it's available. In the meantime, keep your eyes on the company's Twitter profile.
Are you ready to experience #Huawei? Join us LIVE from 2pm PST/10pm GMT. Tuesday 9th January 2018. #HuaweiCES2018 #HUAWEIMate10Pro #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/5k2Rnw3HQG— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) January 4, 2018
What can you expect at the Huawei CES 2018 press conference?
Huawei launched the Mate 9 Pro at CES 2017, which was 99 per cent the Porsche Design version of the Mate 9 - but without the hefty price tag. We've already seen the Mate 10 Pro launch in 2017, so it's not clear what Huawei might use CES 2018 to unveil. It is, however, suggesting on Twitter that it'll discuss the Mate 10 Pro there.
A breakthrough in technology is here, watch this space as we unveil a mobile revolution. #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/yCZRGzV6XD— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) January 3, 2018