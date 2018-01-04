Huawei CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

Like many major tech players, Huawei is attending CES 2018.

The company will hold a press conference and help kick off the massive consumer electronics trade show with a one-hour keynote address. Chengdong Richard Yu, Huawei's chief executive officer, plans to take the stage to share "Huawei's exploration on future connectivity and strategy in artificial intelligence, IoT, and new smart devices".

Here are the details on how to watch the event live.

Huawei’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on 9 January 2018 (Tuesday) from 2pm to 3pm PST at the Palazzo Ballroom. The press conference is open to the media, though Huawei will also live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 2pm PST

US East Coast: 5pm EST

UK: 10pm GMT

Central Europe: 11pm CET

Huawei has suggested it'll live-stream its CES 2018 keynote, though it hasn't said yet where we can find the stream. We expect to host the live-stream once it's available. In the meantime, keep your eyes on the company's Twitter profile.

Huawei launched the Mate 9 Pro at CES 2017, which was 99 per cent the Porsche Design version of the Mate 9 - but without the hefty price tag. We've already seen the Mate 10 Pro launch in 2017, so it's not clear what Huawei might use CES 2018 to unveil. It is, however, suggesting on Twitter that it'll discuss the Mate 10 Pro there.