Trio of Huawei P20 schematics show three different models with triple cameras

It's all the 3's for the next Huawei flagship, as the company is expected to soon launch three different versions of the P20, each with triple-lens rear cameras and each one will position the lenses in a different way.

The schematic drawings, shared via Chinese social site Weibo (and picked up by Phone Arena), refer to the Huawei P20, P20 Plus and P20 Pro, which are slightly different the names seen on a leaked presentation slide that showed the P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite. It was initially thought Huawei would call the next P-series flagship the P11, following the P8, P9 and P10, but the general consensus following a leak from China, is that it will in fact be called the P20.

1/3 Weibo

Regardless of name, all three feature a triple-lens camera, a feature that has previously been suggested following a series of leaked promotional posters by reliable leaker Evan Blass. Blass said at the beginning of December 2016 that the camera would be 40-megapixels and have a 5x hybrid zoom. It's this camera that's expected on all three P20 phones.

The positioning is different on all three however, presumably because of the size of the devices. The P20 will get a horizontal array in the corner, the P20 Plus will sport a vertical array, also in the corner while the P20 Pro will have a vertical array but in the centre of the back panel, with a fingerprint scanner underneath.

The P20 and P20 Plus will have front-mounted fingerprint sensors. The other snippet of information to take from the drawings is that the P20 Pro appears to have been given a notch much like the Apple iPhone X's, presumably in an effort to increase the screen area. It's possible the notch area will house a 3D depth-sensing camera, a feature recently rumoured by another usually reliable leaker, Roland Quandt. It's not clear if all three P20 phones will get the AI technology.

We're expecting Huawei to follow its previous P-series launches and unveil the P20 series at MWC in February.