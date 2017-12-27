Huawei's next flagship will be the P20, will launch early 2018

It seems assumption could have got the better of the majority of industry analysts that said Huawei's next P-series flagship will be called the P11. That's because some new evidence has been brought to the table to suggest it will be called the P20 instead.

Huawei's previous P-series phones have been the P10, P9 and P8, so it's easy to see why the next phone was thought to be called the P11, but information straight from Israel (via Gizmochina) says otherwise. The source says that Rami Hazan, CEO of the communications division at Electra Consumer Products, a distributor of Huawei in Israel told people attending its event in Israel, that the next device will indeed be called the P20 and it will launch at the beginning of 2018.

An image of Huawei's product roadmap for 2018 has been leaked too, and while it mentions there will be three P-series phones: P, P Plus and P Lite, it doesn't actually say P20. We're therefore taking the Israeli source's word for it, so perhaps take this with a pinch of salt for now.

What we can be more sure of is when the P20 will be unveiled. We were already expecting a MWC 2018 unveiling, since Huawei has used the smartphone show as a base to launch its previous P-series phones and an "early 2018" release will certainly line up with this.

The Huawei P20 is expected to come with one hell of a camera, with a possible 40-megapixel triple-lens camera and 5x hybrid zoom. The flagship is also said to get an advanced 3D depth-sesning front-facing camera that will be able to create an image of your face in seconds, which will be used for enhanced security features.