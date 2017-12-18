Huawei P11 could launch at MWC in February and feature 3D depth-sensing camera

Huawei's next flagship smartphone, the P11, could see the light of day at Mobile World Congress at the end of February 2018, according to usually reliable Twitter tipster, Roland Quandt.

Quandt has recently been to a Huawei media event in Germany, where representatives hinted that the company would reveal "exciting new products" in Q1 2018. Huawei unveiled the P10 at MWC in February 2017, so it would make sense for the company to keep to a regular launch cycle and unveil its successor in 2018.

Quant added that Huawei will focus on camera and AI, which ties in with a series of leaked promotional posters picked up by Evan Blass. The posters claim the next "PCE Series" Huawei smartphone will be a photography powerhouse, with a triple-lens camera capable of taking up to 40-megapixel photos and a 5x hybrid zoom; a mixture of optical and digital.

AI will be able to analyse scenes and choose the best settings to take the best photo. The P11 may also get a new 3D depth-sensing camera, similar to the one found on the Apple iPhone X. Huawei's version has already been demoed in the form of an add-on module for the Mate 10, but could be integrated into the P11.

Notebookitalia has seen a demo of the technology in action, and it manages to create a 3D scan of the face in seconds. The technology would be used for facial recognition and authentication, 3D avatars (probably similar to Apple's Animoji) and augmented reality uses.

We've already seen great results from both camera and AI in Huawei's latest release, the Mate 10 Pro, so it would be safe to say the company will carry on its winning ways with the P11.

Huawei may not be the only smartphone manufacturer to unveil its latest flagship in Barcelona though, as it's also looking likely that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 at the show.