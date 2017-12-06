New Huawei P-series smartphone could be the best camera phone yet

Huawei has been focusing a lot on the photo-taking abilities of its handsets in latter times, but its next P-series smartphone is sure to be the best yet - if a range of leaked ad creatives are anything to go by.

Details on an alleged "Huawei PCE Series" phone (Huawei P11?) were spotted in the portfolio of one of the company's digital artists and reposted by @evleaks on his Twitter feed.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio -- claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

Employed by a creative agency known to work with Huawei, the artist posted four adverts for a new device in his/her portfolio and they all reveal important information about the Leica-made camera of the new handset.

If true, and not just mock-ups, we know that there will be a "pro" triple-lens camera on the rear, capable of taking up to 40-megapixel pictures and will come with a 5X hybrid zoom - a mixture of optical and digital zoom.

It will have a "pro" night mode, thanks to an all-new sensor and optics. And artificial intelligence will enable the camera to recognise scenes and auto frame shots. AI was a big feature discussed at the launch of sister company Honor's new View 10 handset, so it's likely to be a big addition to handsets from both brands in future.

There will also be a 24-megapixel "selfie" camera on the front.

When and where this next Huawei P-series handset might launch is currently anyone's guess. The adverts might even be mocked-up proofs for a proposal. They have now been removed by the artist though, which is sometimes validation of authenticity.