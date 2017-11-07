Huawei Mate 10 Pro UK pre-orders: Deals, prices and where to buy

Huawei has officially unveiled the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The two phones are very similar in size: the Mate 10 has a 5.9-inch screen while the Mate 10 Pro has a 6-inch screen.

The Mate 10 Pro is the only one of the two coming to the UK and there is a range of options available when it comes to buying.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro arrives with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from 17 November for £699 SIM-free in the UK. It will be available from Carphone Warehouse SIM-free and you can pre-order the phone here.

If you'd rather take the Mate 10 Pro out on a contract, then read below for the best deals around.

Three has confirmed it will be stocking the Mate 10 Pro, but hasn't yet announced its pricing. We will update this section as soon as we know. Pricing is due to be announced soon, so watch this space.

Carphone Warehouse has announced its pre-order deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. As an added bonus, anyone who pre-orders the phone on any contract or as a SIM-free device, will get a free Moleskine smart writing set, including notepad and pen, worth £264.