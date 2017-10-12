Huawei Mate 10 Pro render and specs leak out, will run Android 8.0 Oreo

Believe it or not, there are more flagship phones in store for 2017.

Huawei is preparing to launch its annual Mate flagship. And, thanks to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, we have a leaked render showing one model, codenamed Blanc. The current Mate lineup, from last autumn, includes the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design Edition, and Mate 9 Lite. VentureBeat is unsure if those will be refreshed, but it does have detailed spec info on Blanc and another called Alps.

First up, Blass said Blanc will feature a 5.99-inch IPS LCD (1,440 x 2,880) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and edge-to-edge screen. It'll also have a Kirin 970 system-on-chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Other features include a Leica co-developed dual camera system with 12- and 20-megapixel sensors and optically stabilised lenses. The front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

Blanc, which is described as being 7.5-mm thick, will likely be a top-of-range device, retailed as Mate 10 Pro. Expect it to have IP68 water and dust certification and an LTE Cat. It will probably ship in December, with Android 8.0 Oreo and skinned with EMUI 6.0. As for Alps, it'll have a 5.88-inch IPS LCD (2,560 x 1,440) and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also runs on the same 8 x 2.5GHz octa-core Kirin 970 as Blanc.

It further has the same size battery and camera setup as Blanc. But it only has 4GB of RAM, no 128GB storage option, and LTE Cat. 12. It's thicker, too, with a 8.23-mm frame. It should debut on 16 October and ship later in the month. Lastly, VentureBeat said we can expect another flagship from Huawei this year. It's dubbed Marcel at the moment, and there are no leaked specs for it just yet.