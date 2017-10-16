Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the smartphone set to shake-up the flagship elite

It's been no secret that the Huawei Mate 10 was imminent - the Chinese maker has been teasing the big-screen flagship in various forms for weeks.

What might come as a surprise, however, is that the Mate 10 won't be coming to the UK... only the Mate 10 Pro will grace the shores of Blighty.

And grace is the right word. The 6-inch stance of the Mate 10 Pro is in increasingly adopted 16:9 aspect ratio, making for a slender and comfortable to hold smartphone.

There's heaps of resolution (2160 x 1980), ample power from the Kirin 970 chipset (2.4GHz, 6GB RAM), and what Huawei is touting as a "Neural Processing Unit (NPU)" designed for artificial intelligence and machine learning, to speed up the way some apps can work in the future.

The glass-sandwich design is something we've seen more recently with the Apple iPhone 8, with Huawei using 6H tempered glass for robustness.

There's the familiar face of Leica Dual Cameras on the rear, too, continuing Huawei's march to be seen as the brand for top-notch snapping. With colour and monochrome sensors combined through two f/1.6 aperture lenses, it's more than in for a shout, too.

Price is a critical point too - and Huawei has gone in competitively. The Mate 10 (which won't arrive in the UK) will be priced €699 (64GB+4GB) from late October 2017, the Mate 10 Pro will be priced €799 (128+6GB) from mid November 2017, while a Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 will also be available for €1395 (no word on UK market availability for that one just yet).