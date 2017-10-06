  1. Home
Huawei confirms Mate 10 will sport mammoth 4,000mAh battery

Now that Google has revealed the Pixel 2 smartphones, Huawei is genuinely the last major phone manufacturer we expect to reveal a flagship this year, in the form of the Mate 10. There will also be a Mate 10 Pro, along with rumoured Mate 10 Lite and a Porsche Design version too.

It's the regular Mate 10 we're focusing on this time, as the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account has released a short teaser GIF that confirms it will get a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with the caption: "That feeling when your battery lasts all day on a single charge."

As we know from reviewing several other phones this year, they too can last a whole day on a single charge, so perhaps the Huawei Mate 10 will be able to perform more intense tasks while still lasting a full 24 hours.

That's pure speculation for now, but considering Huawei is shouting about it before the big reveal, it's clearly proud of the phone's capabilities.

The tweet doesn't give us any indication to suggest the other Mate 10 variants will have the same battery, although some leaked promotional material for the Mate 10 Pro also mentions a 4,000mAh battery. However, because that is just leaked info and can't be authenticated, we can't know for sure right now.

Fortunately, there's not long to find out, as Huawei will reveal all on the 16 October at an event in Munich. The Mate 10

