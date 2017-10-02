Huawei Mate 10 Pro shows its colours in official render

We're a couple of weeks away from the official launch of Huawei's new Mate 10, which is expected to reveal not one but three new devices, the Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 Pro.

We've now been gifted an official-looking image of the latter device thanks to usually reliable leaker Evan Blass, and it certainly looks like a stunner.

The image reveals the Mate 10 Pro's vertically-arranged dual-rear camera system, which are expected to be 12-megapixels and 20-megapixels, and with both lenses having an f/1.6 aperture.

This makes them more powerful than the dual-rear camera system found on the LG V30. A follow-up image provided by Blass shows a close up of the camera, proving it to be Leica branded and confirming the f/1.6 aperture.

The two camera lenses are surrounded by a lighter colour panel compared to the rest of the device, and it appears the Mate 10 Pro will be available in black, blue and brown colour finishes. We think the design could divide opinion, but personally, we're fans of it.

On the front we can see the 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in what seems like an incredibly thin top bezel, with an equally thin bezel on the bottom. This is home to the Huawei logo, as the fingerprint sensor has moved to the back, something that was alluded to in a recent leak of promotional content for the Pro device.

The screen, which is expected to be around 6-inches in size, has also adopted an 18:9 aspect ratio, meaning it will be able to compete with rival devices from Apple, Samsung and LG.

The leaked render also refers to the Mate 10 Pro's AI credentials once again, which is a feature the company is clearly incredibly proud of, since it targeted the Apple iPhone X straight after it was launched, claiming the Mate 10 was the "real AI phone".

The AI capabilities of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are thanks to the Kirin 970 chipset and claim to be able to translate foreign text in real time without a data connection, as well as provide an AI-powered photo assistant.

We certainly can't wait to find out more about the Mate 10 Pro and its smaller siblings at Huawei's event on 16 October in Munich.