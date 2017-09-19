Huge Huawei Mate 10 leak shows press pic of 6.1-inch behemoth

With a 16 October launch planned, we've heard plenty about the Huawei Mate 10 recently and are bound to hear much more on the build up.

You're unlikely to see a better leaked picture, however, than the press image posted on twitter by @evleaks - himself tipped off by an anonymous source.

According to Blass, the fingerprint sensor on "the chin" but there are few other clues in the pic to the specs or features of the phone. One thing is for sure though, if it does have the hotly tipped 6.1-inch screen the overall phone will be massive. We do like the slim side bezels, mind.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Huawei Mate 10 will have a full metal build and feel premium. Dual-rear cameras are almost certainly going to be present, while we've heard a fair bit about facial recognition of late. Huawei has even been taking digs at Apple online, suggesting its own system will be superior.

Other rumours state that the phone will likely come with a Kirin 970 system on chip, with 4GB of RAM. There is also likely to be 64GB of storage on the standard model.

The only slightly worrying aspect to have been talked about so far is price. Some reports suggest that the phone will be a whopping $1,100 - more expensive than the iPhone X.

We will find out in the coming weeks.