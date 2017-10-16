Watch the Huawei Mate 10 launch livestream right here

Huawei is in the process of unveiling its next flagship smartphones, the Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, with the latter the one to come to the UK.

You can find out more from the links below:

The press event is still ongoing too, so you can watch it below...

The Huawei Mate 10 announcement event is currently taking place today, Monday 16 October, in Munich.

Here were the start times in several key regions:

UK: 1pm BST

1pm BST Central Europe: 2pm CEST

2pm CEST US East Coast: 8am EDT

8am EDT US West Coast: 5am PDT

5am PDT China: 9pm CST

You can watch the Mate 10 event below, as Huawei CEO Richard Yu hosts the unveiling.

Huawei first sent out invites for its media event in August. The invitation showed an etched "10" with the words "Meet the device worth waiting for".

It has since used the hashtag #HuaweiMate10 in tweets and promotional material, so there was no doubt what would be on the agenda.

As we state above, we have seen two handsets announced: a Mate 10 and a Mate 10 Pro.

You can find out more about the handsets here.