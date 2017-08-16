Huawei Mate 10 looks stunning in this leaked render

Huawei has always produced phones that comfortably rival the flagships from Apple, Samsung, LG and Sony. The Mate 10 looks set to be no different if this leaked render on Chinese site Weibo is anything to go by.

The image shows a screen with incredibly thin bezels and rounded off corners, and a flat back as opposed to the curved rear panels found on previous Huawei phones.

A dual-lens camera, likely to be Leica branded, can be found in the centre of the rear panel and positioned vertically. There also appears to be a fingerprint sensor underneath the camera.

We don't know too much about the Huawei Mate 10, but it's expected to come with a 6.1-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, a Kirin 970 processor - Huawei's equivalent of the Snapdragon 835 - 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Elsewhere there should be a 4,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C connector charging and audio, as there is no 3.5mm headphone port, at least not in these renders.

Huawei is believed to be unveiling the Mate 10 on 16 October in Munich, Germany, however that date has only been suggested by one source so far so nothing is set in stone just yet.