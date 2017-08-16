Huawei Mate 10 looks stunning in this leaked render
Huawei has always produced phones that comfortably rival the flagships from Apple, Samsung, LG and Sony. The Mate 10 looks set to be no different if this leaked render on Chinese site Weibo is anything to go by.
The image shows a screen with incredibly thin bezels and rounded off corners, and a flat back as opposed to the curved rear panels found on previous Huawei phones.
A dual-lens camera, likely to be Leica branded, can be found in the centre of the rear panel and positioned vertically. There also appears to be a fingerprint sensor underneath the camera.
We don't know too much about the Huawei Mate 10, but it's expected to come with a 6.1-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, a Kirin 970 processor - Huawei's equivalent of the Snapdragon 835 - 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.
Elsewhere there should be a 4,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C connector charging and audio, as there is no 3.5mm headphone port, at least not in these renders.
Huawei is believed to be unveiling the Mate 10 on 16 October in Munich, Germany, however that date has only been suggested by one source so far so nothing is set in stone just yet.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases and S9+ cases: Protect your new Galaxy smartphone
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
Comments