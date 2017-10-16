Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Like Samsung and LG, Huawei also releases more than one flagship smartphone a year. Samsung's comes in the form of the Note series, LG's in the form of the V series and Huawei's in the form of the Mate series.

The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are Huawei's latest devices. The Chinese manufacturer has been teasing the two devices for months, but now the official details have been unveiled. Here is everything you need to know about the Huawei Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro.

Premium designs but different in appearance

Metal frames with robust tempered glass on rear for scratch resistance

Mate 10 Pro waterproof, Mate 10 isn't

The Huawei Mate series is similar to Samsung's Note range in that it offers a wider stance than other flagships like the Huawei P10 or Samsung Galaxy S8. It's a big-screen device and the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are no different, even if they differ from each other.

Both have premium designs, built with metal frames and a robust tempered glass on the rear and both offer large, prominent displays on the front. The Mate 10 Pro is IP67 water and dust resistant, while the Mate 10 isn't.

The Mate 10 has a front-positioned fingerprint sensor and home button, like the Mate 9 Porsche Design model offered. It still has very slim bezels surrounding the huge display but the physical button is present on the front, which it isn't on the Mate 10 Pro.

The Mate 10 Pro meanwhile, has a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor, which is positioned below the rear dual-camera setup, as it was on the Mate 9. There is a Huawei logo on the front of the Mate 10 Pro beneath the screen, but there are no physical buttons.

The Mate 10 measures 150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 186g, while the Mate 10 Pro is taller but narrower and lighter measuring 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9mm and weighing 178g.

Both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro come in Mocha Brown and Pink Gold colour options. The Mate 10 will also come in Champagne Gold and Black, while the Mate 10 Pro will also come in Midnight Blue and Titanium Gray colour options.

Mate 10 has 5.9-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1440 resolution display

Mate 10 Pro has 6-inch, 18:9, 2160 x 1080 resolution display

Both have HDR10 compatibility

The Huawei Mate 10 comes with a 5.9-inch display, which is the same as the Mate 9. It offers a 16:9 aspect ratio and an LCD panel but it does increase its resolution from Full HD found on the Mate 9 to 2560 x 1440.

The Mate 10 Pro meanwhile has a larger 6-inch OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, like what we've seen with devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. The Mate 10 Pro has a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, which is lower than the Mate 10, but the screen itself is narrower.

The Mate 10 Pro also opts for an OLED display over an LCD panel so it should deliver richer and more vibrant colours than the LCD panel found on the Mate 10.

Both the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro have flat screens, minimal bezels even though the Mate 10 has slightly larger at the top and bottom to account for the button, and both devices offer HDR10 compatibility for high dynamic range content sourced from the likes of Netflix. Both are also claimed to deliver 730-nits brightness.

Dual-rear cameras

Leica branded

Same camera capabilities across both Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both offer the same camera capabilities. They both come with Leica-branded dual rear cameras, like the Mate 9.

There is a 12-megapixel colour sensor, coupled with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. The colour sensor is paired with an optically stabilised f/1.6 27mm equivalent lens, while the monochrome sensor is paired with the same lens minus any optical stabilisation.

There is a 4-in-1 Hybrid Focus system comprising laser, depth, contrast and phase detection and autofocus is said to be fast, while scene detection is enhanced by machine learning.

Both devices have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Both Kirin 970 CPU with Mali G72 GPU

Mate 10 has 4GB of RAM, Mate 10 Pro has 6GB of RAM

Both have 4000mAh battery

No 3.5mm headphone jack on Mate 10 Pro

Most succeeding flagship devices offer improvements over the smartphones they replace so it's no surprise the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are more powerful than the Mate 9.

Both the new devices run the Kirin 970 CPU with Mali G72 GPU under their hoods but the Mate 10 Pro has a little more RAM than the Mate 10 with 6GB over 4GB.

The Mate 10 Pro also has more storage at 128GB but it doesn't off microSD support for storage expansion, while the Mate 10 has 64GB internal storage but this can be expanded via microSD.

Both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have 4000mAh battery, like the Mate 9 and both feature Huawei's SuperCharge and USB Type-C. Neither model offers wireless charging like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or the new Apple iPhone X.

The Mate 10 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, like the Mate 9 did, while the Mate 10 Pro ditches the headphone jack. Both devices are dual-SIM however.

Android Nougat with EMUI

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro launch on Android Oreo with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 software over the top.

It means you'll get bloatware on top of pure Android but the experiences are likely to be similar to that of the P10 and P10 Plus with a few additional tweaks, such as PC docking with a cable for example.

Announced 16 October

Mate 10 available late October

Mate 10 Pro available mid-Novemer

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro were announced at an event in Munich on 16 October, alongside the Mate 10 Porsche Design.

The Mate 10 will be available from late October 2017 and it will cost €699.

The Mate 10 Pro will be available from mid-November and it will cost €799.

The Mate 10 Porsche Design will be available from mid-November too, but it will cost €1395.

There is no word on specific UK pricing and availability as yet.