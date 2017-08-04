Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on 16 October

Huawei's next major flagship phone, the Mate 10, will allegedly be unveiled on 16 October, according to Polish website TableTowo, and picked up by GSMArena.

Not much was known about the Mate 10 launch date, except that it would possibly follow a similar launch cycle to the previous Mate device, which would point to a September unveiling.

Now though, the 16 October date is being put forward, for an event in Munich, Germany.

TableTowo says the Mate 10 will have a 6.1-inch screen, and adds that a smaller, Mate 10 Lite will be announced alongside its larger sibling. The Lite version is said to have a 5.8-inch screen, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

As for price, TableTowo says the Mate 10 will cost around $1,100, which is an awful lot of money. Let's hope it comes with some seriously high-end specs to justify the price.

TableTowo is a source we haven't heard of before, so we can't comment on its validity, but as with any rumour, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Huawei's chief of consumer division Richard Yu has previously said the Mate 10 will be the company's most powerful device ever, and will be in a much better position to compete with the Apple iPhone. He's all but confirmed it will have a bezel-less display, have a much improved camera and a longer battery life.