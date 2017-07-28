Huawei says the Mate 10 will be its most powerful device ever
Huawei's chief of consumer division Richard Yu has said in an interview that the company's upcoming Mate 10 smartphone will be its most powerful ever, and will be able to compete with the Apple iPhone better than ever before.
The Mate 10 is expected to be unveiled around the same time that Apple launches the premium iPhone 8, in September and should follow a similar launch cycle too. He confirmed that the Mate 10 will be "even more powerful" than the Mate 9 it replaces, and will be improved in virtually all areas.
Yu said the Mate 10 will have a "longer battery life, full-screen display - which likely means a bezel-less display with no physical buttons on the front - quicker charging speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple".
Yu also confirmed that Huawei would be ditching its low-end smartphones because "the margin in this is extremely low, and it’s not making enough profit for us". Huawei will instead focus its attention on the flagship devices, and expanding into Europe, China and Japan where "the economy is healthy and people are able to consume them."
We haven't heard too many rumours surrounding the Huawei Mate 10 so far, but we'd expect it to come with the very latest Kirin processor, most likely the 970 and given the partnership with Leica, we'd hazard a guess that the two will collaborate once again.
We'll bring you all the latest Huawei Mate 10 news as and when we hear it.
