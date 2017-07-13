KFC made a Huawei phone with Colonel Sanders' image all over it

Next time you're in China, ask for a phone at the KFC drive-thru.

The fast food chain has partnered with Huawei to release a limited-edition smartphone to celebrate 30 years since opening in China. Called the KFC edition Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus, it features a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card support, 3,020mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and an image of Colonel Sanders on the back of the device.

We attempted to Google Translate KFC's announcement on Weibo, but it’s written in Chinese, and the translation made no sense. From what we can tell, however, the phone comes with a KFC music app so you can create and share playlists when at one of KFC’s 4,000 restaurants throughout China. There also appears to be some KFC-themed software and a Colonel Sanders background image.

If you're interested in this special device, Tmall, a retailer in China, will begin selling the KFC Huawei 7 Plus from 13 July for the equivalent of $160 (£125). Huawei and KFC will only release 5,000 of these devices, though, so you shouldn’t expect it to come to the US or UK.