Huawei P10 Lite promises flagship thrills at bargain prices

Huawei has released a new Lite handset, this time piggybacking on the recently-announced Huawei P10 flagship.

The new Huawei P10 Lite adopts some of the P10's design principles, with a narrow bezel and compact body carrying a 5.2-inch full HD display. It is finished in gold or black, with the promise of more colours in the future.

It's powered by a mid-range Kirin 658 chipset but offers 4GB RAM and there's a fingerprint scanner to security and convenience.

There's only a single rear camera on this model, however. The camera offers a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.25µm pixels, while there's an 8-megapixel front camera, promising to give you great selfies. We'd expect both cameras to offer a full range of Huawei's camera functions.

Making its debut in a Lite model is Knuckle Sense, the system that will let you tap and draw with a knuckle on the display.

The phone will run on Android with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 system lathered over the top.

Perhaps the most promising thing about the P10 Lite is the price. At £299, the P10 Lite is affordable and offers respectable spec for the cash. It will be available from 17 March at Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone.