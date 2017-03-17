  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei P10 Lite promises flagship thrills at bargain prices

|
Huawei Huawei P10 Lite promises flagship thrills at bargain prices
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

Huawei has released a new Lite handset, this time piggybacking on the recently-announced Huawei P10 flagship

The new Huawei P10 Lite adopts some of the P10's design principles, with a narrow bezel and compact body carrying a 5.2-inch full HD display. It is finished in gold or black, with the promise of more colours in the future.

It's powered by a mid-range Kirin 658 chipset but offers 4GB RAM and there's a fingerprint scanner to security and convenience.

There's only a single rear camera on this model, however. The camera offers a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.25µm pixels, while there's an 8-megapixel front camera, promising to give you great selfies. We'd expect both cameras to offer a full range of Huawei's camera functions.

Making its debut in a Lite model is Knuckle Sense, the system that will let you tap and draw with a knuckle on the display.

The phone will run on Android with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 system lathered over the top. 

Perhaps the most promising thing about the P10 Lite is the price. At £299, the P10 Lite is affordable and offers respectable spec for the cash. It will be available from 17 March at Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments