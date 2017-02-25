When is the Huawei P10 launch and how can I watch it live?

Huawei has been telling us for weeks that it's launching the Huawei P10 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on 26 February.

The new flagship smartphone from Huawei has been teased widely, showing off that dual-camera action, talking about the Leica love and telling us to see things differently.

One different thing might be the colour, as Huawei has announced a pairing with Pantone and has been talking about colour.

Luckily, you can follow the action as Huawei unveils the P10, the P10 Plus and the Huawei Watch 2. The action will be live streamed on YouTube. We've embedded the teaser video below, but we'll update once we have the live stream for the event.

The action kicks off in Barcelona at 13:00GMT, that's 14:00CET.