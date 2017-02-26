Huawei P10 and P10 Plus focus on fancy colours, dual camera advancements

With many phones looking much the same these days, Huawei is going for a colourful unique selling point for this year's P-series flagships, the P10 and larger-scale P10 Plus. Yep, it's all about colour.

The P10 and P10 Plus will arrive in one of eight colours: greenery, dazzling blue, dazzling gold, graphite black, rose gold, white ceramic (not actual ceramic, it's polished metal), mystic silver and prestige gold make up the other colours. These will be region-specific, so don't expect all to arrive where you live.

The two handsets - the P10 a 5.1-inch Full HD device, the P10 Plus a larger 5.5-inch WQHD device - pack in the latest Kirin 960 octa-core processor, with bags of graphical power in a palm-sized device.

Breaking away from Huawei tradition of a fingerprint sensor being found on the rear, the new P10 models position it to the front, much like a Home key. It's not flush with the front, however, revealed instead as a recessed dip beneath the glass. By default this is the main control for the phone, with the traditional Android softkeys hidden away in the software.

Speaking of which, Huawei's EMUI arrives in version 5.1, adding in some performance improvements, plus Highlights feature reel which can auto-tag your photos (a bit like Apple's Photos).

Dual cameras make an expected return, too, in Leica Dual Camera 2.0 form. The P10 dons two 28mm equivalent lenses with f/2.2 aperture, while the P10 Plus goes one better with improved optics and f/1.8 aperture.

UK price is expected the be £550 (based on its €599 official price) for the P10, which launches in March, and £600 (official €699) for the P10 Plus.