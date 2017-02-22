This is what the Huawei P10 flagship phone will look like in full black

Huawei is getting ready to show off a new phone, and thanks to a new leak, we know how it will look in full (and in black).

Evan Blass, who has a good track record when it comes to leaking mobile news via his Twitter handle @evleaks, has posted a new render of the upcoming Huawei P10, and it's one of the clearest looks we've seen of the device yet. The renders reveal the frontside, backside, dual rear-facing cameras, red power button on the side, and more in brilliant detail. Keep in mind the P10 is rumoured to be the "most expensive 'P device' ever".

Huawei tends to announce its "P" flagship in April, and its Mate series in the latter half of the year, but the company has already teased that it will use Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona for the Huawei P10, as well as the Huawei Watch 2. None of the specifications have been confirmed by Huawei, but according to reports, it will feature a 5.2-inch QHD display, Kirin 960 processor, and 4GB RAM.

It might also have 32GB and 64GB storage options, and EMUI 5.0 overlaid on Android Nougat. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up to see what else it is expected to feature. Pocket-lint will be live at MWC 2017 to bring you the confirmed specs once they're revealed.