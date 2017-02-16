The crazy colours of Huawei P10 revealed: Gold, blue and, er, green

Huawei has previously announced that it was working with Pantone to determine and use the latest fashionable colour tones with its new smartphones. Now we can see what shades have been chosen.

Evan Blass, under his Twitter handle @evleaks, has posted images of three variants of the Huawei P10 - in gold, blue and green. The green one is especially, erm, interesting.

Huawei P10 in (left to right) blue, gold, and green. pic.twitter.com/Li1jh55Y46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 16, 2017

The Huawei P10 is expected to launch in two sizes on Sunday 26 February, on a mad day of press conferences ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The P10 and P10 Plus are rumoured to have 5.2 and 5.5-inch Quad HD displays respectively and feature curved edge designs.

They have been heavily tipped to sport Kirin 960 and/or 965 chipsets, with 4GB of RAM the commonly tipped. A 6GB of RAM variant has also been mentioned in the past, which could be restricted to Asian territories, maybe even just China.

A dual camera will be on the rear - hence the two lenses in the images. Oh, and did we mention that one of them will be green. Green!

We're hoping to host the livestream of the launch event here on Pocket-lint and will be at MWC all week to bring you all the mobile news.