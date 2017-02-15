  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei and Pantone collaborate to give products a splash of colour

|
Huawei Huawei and Pantone collaborate to give products a splash of colour
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

- Partnership to bring more colour to upcoming products

- Green, blue and gold already teased

Huawei has confirmed it has partnered up with The Pantone Colour Institute to "feature the latest colour trends in Huawei's upcoming product launches". The partnership has been created to help Huawei's new products, most notably and likely the P10 and P10 Plus, stand out from the crowd and allow users to "express themselves to the world around them".

Huawei has been teasing information, including confirming the P10's existence, on its Twitter account and lately has been making several references to different colours. Particular reference has been made to green - Greenery is Pantone's colour of the year 2017 - blue and gold. No prizes for guessing which colours the P10 will be available in.

Huawei has said more details about the partnership and the products to benefit from it will be announced at its press conference on the 26 February, a day before Mobile World Congress kicks off. We're also due to the P10 officially unveiled, alongside the Huawei Watch 2, which should come running Android Wear 2.0 out-the-box.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments