Huawei P10 and Watch 2 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- Teaser video posted on YouTube
- Confirms flagship model name
After many rumours, leaked renders and all, the Huawei P10 smartphone has been officially confirmed.
It will be formerly announced during Huawei's Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday 26 February.
We already knew about the event itself, but the company has confirmed that the "flagship device" it previously talked about is the P10. A YouTube video entitled #HuaweiP10 is coming was posted on its official Huawei Mobile channel.
Not much is revealed during the teaser clip, save for a massive hint that the dual lens cameras seen in many a leaked image will be a main focus (pardon the pun).
- Huawei P10 and P10 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Curved screen Huawei P10 will launch this spring
- Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button
Little else can really be gleaned from it, but we have heard in the past that there could be two models - the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. They are rumoured to have 5.2 and 5.5-inch Quad HD displays respectively and could feature a curved edge design.
The processors could be part of Kirin 960 and 965 chipsets, with 4GB of RAM the commonly tipped. A 6GB of RAM variant has also been mentioned in the past.
It's not just the new P10 flagship series we'll see at MWC, though, as Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the Huawei Watch 2 will be launched at the show as well. Yu hasn't shed any light as to what features the Watch 2 will come with, but a promotional image shows a man running whilst wearing it, alluding to some fitness-focused functions.
The two phones should be unveiled on stage at the event with Pocket-lint in attendance. We'll also hopefully bring you a livestream of the press conference nearer the date.
- Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus
- BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Nokia X price and full specs leaked a day before launch
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: All the info on the 2018 Honor flagship
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
- Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
- More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID
- When is Android P coming to my phone?
- Honor 10 deals and SIM-free price: How much does Honor's latest phone cost?
Comments