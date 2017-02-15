Huawei P10 and Watch 2 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February

After many rumours, leaked renders and all, the Huawei P10 smartphone has been officially confirmed.

It will be formerly announced during Huawei's Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday 26 February.

We already knew about the event itself, but the company has confirmed that the "flagship device" it previously talked about is the P10. A YouTube video entitled #HuaweiP10 is coming was posted on its official Huawei Mobile channel.

Not much is revealed during the teaser clip, save for a massive hint that the dual lens cameras seen in many a leaked image will be a main focus (pardon the pun).

Little else can really be gleaned from it, but we have heard in the past that there could be two models - the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. They are rumoured to have 5.2 and 5.5-inch Quad HD displays respectively and could feature a curved edge design.

The processors could be part of Kirin 960 and 965 chipsets, with 4GB of RAM the commonly tipped. A 6GB of RAM variant has also been mentioned in the past.

It's not just the new P10 flagship series we'll see at MWC, though, as Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the Huawei Watch 2 will be launched at the show as well. Yu hasn't shed any light as to what features the Watch 2 will come with, but a promotional image shows a man running whilst wearing it, alluding to some fitness-focused functions.

The two phones should be unveiled on stage at the event with Pocket-lint in attendance. We'll also hopefully bring you a livestream of the press conference nearer the date.