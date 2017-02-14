Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button

Huawei has sent out official media invites for an event on the 26 February, the Sunday before Mobile World Congress officially kicks off. We're expecting to see the new P10 flagship, but while we may need to wait a few weeks until the real deal, Twitter tipster @OnLeaks has taken all the rumours and leaks so far, and, in collaboration with 91mobiles, has created a detailed render of what the P10 could look like.

And how does it look? Very good if you ask us. The edges are much more rounded than on the P9, which, in our opinion, help to give the P10 a more premium look than before.

The renders also show a front-mounted home button which is also thought to double up as a fingerprint scanner, something the P9 didn't have. While smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung as expected to ditch the home button in favour or screen size, it could be seen as a little unusual for Huawei to go from no home button, to fitting one.

Elsewhere there's a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone port, cementing the fact that Huawei, along with Samsung and many other smartphone brands, believe there's life in the analogue audio port yet.

The video created by OnLeaks is just of the P10 - there's no mention of the P10 Plus - which could with either a 5.2in or a 5.5in 2560 x 1440 Quad HD display. It should also retain the dual camera setup from the P9, and this is something that appears in the rendered video.

Of course, this is just an artist's interpretation of the rumours that have been suggested so far, and shouldn't be taken as a representation of the final product. Fortunately, we don't have long to see the real P10 in the flesh.