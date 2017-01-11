Huawei sends out invites for MWC 2017 event, P10 incoming?

Huawei sent invitations out to members of the press this afternoon, inviting the world of tech journalism to an event taking place in Barcelona on 26 February, the day before MWC officially kicks off.

As is usually the case with media invites, the details are vague, but the company's chief Richard Yu will be unveiling a "flagship device".

Of course there are many interpretations possible for "flagship device", but it could well be the Huawei P10.

While the manufacturer usually launches the P-series phones at a separate event a month or two after MWC, it wouldn't be hugely surprising to see it move away from its usual annual release cycle.

Using the biggest smartphone convention on earth as a platform for its next important product makes sense in some ways. That's if the company is referring to a smartphone at all.

At MWC 2016, Huawei used its Sunday afternoon event to unveil the latest MateBook; a 2-in-1 Windows laptop crossover, rather than a high-powered smartphone.

As for the P10, whenever it arrives, leaks suggest the design will look slightly different to both the P9 and P8.

Leaked images suggest we'll see a phone with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, rather than a scanner built into the back of the phone. In many ways it looks similar to the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design, with its glass and metal combination and the pill-shaped home button.

Unverified leaks also suggest we'll finally see a Quad HD resolution display on the P10, rather than a full HD panel, and that it might be 5.5-inches.

Until all of this is announced, it's all just hearsay for now, but Huawei might actually give us something to remember them by at Barcelona this year.