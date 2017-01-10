Curved screen Huawei P10 will launch this Spring

As soon as the Huawei P9 was released and we subsequently reviewed it, we've been holding out for its successor. The P9 is a hugely capable smartphone, but the majors of the smartphone world just out-muscled it. The P10 however could right all the wrongs, and Huawei's CEO Yu Chendong has said it will be released this coming Spring, in either March or April, although he hasn't said how much we can expect to pay for it.

It would certainly fit in with previous 'P' series phone releases, which have also come in the month of April. There's also further speculation that the P10 will come with a curved screen, much like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, a rumour that we've heard before, leading many to think there could be two variants: the P10 and P10 Plus.

Chengdong hasn't confirmed any other specs or features of the upcoming smartphone(s), but they're expected to come with Huawei's new Kirin 960 processor and a huge 6GB RAM. There's a possibility they'll lose the physical front-mounted fingerprint scanner in favour of one embedded in the screen, and they could feature wireless charging.

If there are indeed two phones, they're likely to be different sizes, the smaller one should come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display. We can't comment on what screen the Plus version of the phone will have just yet, as there aren't enough details to go on.

With the release date pencilled in for March or April, we could see the Huawei P10 at MWC at the end of February, but given the fact Huawei will be pitching the new phone as a serious competitor to the likes of Apple and Samsung, the company could decide its own event. We'll bring all the latest news on the Huawei P10 as and when we hear it.