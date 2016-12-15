  1. Home
Win a Huawei Mate 9

Pocket-lint and Huawei has teamed up to bring you the chance to win a Huawei Mate 9 this Christmas. 

Capture this holiday season’s most precious moments with power and precision thanks to the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone… 

Be it your child’s first Christmas, the family’s festive feast or decorating the tree, the Huawei Mate 9 will capture every moment and memory with stunning clarity. The second generation dual-lens camera, co-engineered with Leica, features a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, allowing you to snap away in rich colours, moving monochrome or explore artistic bokeh effects. Coupled with a huge 4000mAh high-density battery that will see you through from Christmas morning to the late hours of Boxing Day; the Mate 9 is the perfect Christmas companion. 

Keeping the Mate 9 running fast and smooth is the impressive Kirin 960 chipset  that incorporates Huawei’s Machine Learning Algorithm, meaning that it is not only born fast but will stay fast well into 2017 and beyond! 

To win this incredible phone, you have to answer the simple question below before midnight on the 21 December 2016 (GMT). We will announce the winner before Christmas so you can spread the good news on Christmas Day. 

Good luck!

This competition has finished.

