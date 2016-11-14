The Huawei P10 could be one incredibly powerful smartphone if leaked specs are real

Huawei has been slowly eating away at the smartphone majors in recent years, releasing phones that consistently perform better and better with some interesting features. This year's P9 arrived with dual-Leica cameras on the back and the company's own Kirin 955 octa-core processor which gave us high hopes for it. Unfortunately it couldn't quite match the major rivals when reviewed but it's still a highly capable device.

But if some leaked specs on GFXBench are to be believed, 2017's Huawei P10 could pack some serious muscle to bully its way to the top of the back. The leaked specs refer to a phone with the model number LON-L29, which considering the P9 had the model number LON-L19, suggests it is indeed the P10 they're referring to.

The P10 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 Quad HD display, a bump up in resolution from the full HD screen of the P9 and a new 2.3GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processor with 6GB RAM as standard. The P9 had 'just' 3GB RAM, so doubling up for the P10 could go some way to helping the longevity issues we had with the P9.

There's expected to be 256GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for even the most serious smartphone users and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. One things the leaked specs don't mention is if the P10 will retain the dual-camera setup of its predecessor, but it should get an 8MP front-facing camera and Android 7.0 Nougat out-the-box with Huawei's EMUI skin over the top.

There's no word on when the Huawei P10 will be released, although it's likely it will follow the same release cycle as the P9, meaning it should be revealed in April for an early summer launch.