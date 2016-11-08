Huawei could be next to create a bezel-free phone

Bezel-free phones are starting to become like buses, wait long enough and three come along at once. Xiaomi unveiled the first one, the Mi Mix, at the end of October, then images of an alleged smartphone from Meizu leaked.

The Meizu phone appears to have its entire front taken up by screen, exceeding the 91.3 percent screen to body ratio of the Mi Mix. Now Huawei could be getting in on the game as well, at least that's according to a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

We haven't been able to track down the original post ourselves, but several media outlets are reporting the news. Huawei's phone is said to come with what it's calling a "quad-edge display" which would see all four edges of the phone curve around towards the back. It could mean, like the Meizu phone, that Huawei's is virtually all screen on the front with not a bezel in sight.

There's also rumours suggesting Huawei will actually release the phone under a whole new brand, or at the very least, its Honor sub-brand.

Of course for now you should take these rumours with a very large pinch of salt, although if bezel-less phones start to become popular among consumers, we wouldn't be surprised is Huawei wanted to exploit that.

Huawei is also due to launch the Mate 9 and a new Mate 9 Pro in China on 14 November. We already know about the Mate 9, but the Mate 9 Pro may be an entirely different device to the Mate 9 Porsche Design that was recently unveiled in Munich. The Mate 9 Pro is said to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for $679 or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for $767. Unfortunately for us, the Mate 9 Pro is expected to be limited to China.