Huawei Mate 9 set to capitalise on Samsung's Note 7 woes with stunning curved screen

Huawei will be unveiling its super-large screen flagship smartphone in Munich on 3 November and we now know what it looks like. And it couldn't be better timed considering the issues Samsung has had with the Note 7, leading to the Korean firm scrapping production and sales entirely.

The Huawei Mate 9 is rumoured to be a 5.9-inch phone, which ticks the super-sized screen box, and those worrying that they'll miss out on the gorgeous curved screen design of the Samsung device need think again. It looks like the Mate 9 will come in two models, one with a similarly rounded display.

Serial leakster @evleaks posted alleged press images of two versions of the handset. One has a flat display and one a Samsung-esque device with curved edges. Both should be unveiled at the same time, during the German press event next month.

This is the Huawei Mate 9, in standard and curved screen designs https://t.co/4sdo8VnbH8 pic.twitter.com/kHs3xFx0y5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 12, 2016

The Huawei Mate 9 is heavily rumoured to have that 5.9-inch screen, but it'll be Full HD it is said, which might disappoint some.

It'll come with Huawei's own Kirin 960 processor, a whopping 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and there are thoughts that it will feature a dual-lens 20-megapixel camera on the rear.

It'll have Android 7.0 Nougat installed from day one. We'll find out for sure in a few weeks time.