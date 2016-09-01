Huawei Nova: A mid-range smartphone repositioning with 5-inch and 5.5-inch Plus handsets

Huawei has announced a pair of mid-range Android phones at IFA 2016, looking to shake up the mid-range with a new family: Huawei Nova.

The Nova is aimed at what Huawei called "dynamic aspirers" which you can loosely read as "young people who want a nice looking phone". That's exactly what you get, as the new Nova handsets offer full metal unibody design, challenging some of the top manufacturers in terms of build.

At the same time, the Nova is a strange pairing. The more visually interesting device is the 5.0-inch Nova, which borrows from the Nexus 6P design (also a Huawei phone), so give you a sort of mini Nexus 6P aesthetic.

The larger Nova Plus with a 5.5-inch display seems to be a reboot of the Huawei G8 from 2015, with a similar design to that handset.

What the Nova handsets don't offer is a similarity in design: although they align on specs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and microSD support, they look decidedly different.

Both offer a full HD resolution and both devices will launch on Android Marshmallow, layered with Huawei's EMUI software over the top.

The Huawei Nova will cost €399 when it launches in October, initially hitting Germany, Austria, France and Spain, before opening up in other markets.

The Huawei Nova Plus will cost €429 and also launches in October, stating with Spain, Italy and Canada, before hitting other countries.