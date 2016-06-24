Huawei is making an all-new mobile OS, and it's revamping EMUI

Huawei has a back-up plan in case things go south with Google.

According to The Information, Huawei, which is the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer and best-known for the Huawei 6P it made with Google, is developing a new mobile operating system in order to "hedge its bets against Google’s control of Android." Although Huawei's phones now run an Android skin called EMUI, it has a team of ex-Nokia engineers working on a different mobile OS in Scandinavia.

The operating system isn't that far along, though it's clear that Huawei wants to have an alternative ready should it need to cut ties with Google. Keep in mind Samsung has a similar strategy with its Linux-based Tizen OS, though that's only been applied to some Gear wearables, as well as Samsung Z smartphones, NX-branded cameras, SmartTVs, and other IoT devices. Samsung's Galaxy phones still run Android with overlays.

The Information also said that Huawei is working to improve EMUI, which has been criticised heavily by reviewers for its clunky design, dull colour schemes, and iOS-like feel. Huawei hired Abigail Brody, a former Apple designer, to overhaul the Android skin, which will likely be unveiled this autumn. The redesigned software might include an app drawer, fresh icons, and a colour palette that includes blues and whites.

Brody's reportedly been inspired by the colour of jellyfish. She also told The Information that she's eager to help Huawei become "the world’s No. 1, the most advanced and favorite ‘lifestyle-centric’ ecosystem, and without having to copy Apple at all, ever!"