Huawei Daydream VR smartphone with Leica cameras is coming this year

Huawei has announced that not only will it be releasing a phone that adheres to Google's Android Daydream VR specifications, but that it'll arrive soon.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the CEO of Huawei Richard Yu said that a Daydream-ready Huawei smartphone will arrive by this autumn.

Yu also pointed out that Huawei will continue to work with Leica, following its P9 that features dual-cameras made with Leica. This relationship will continue for the next five years at least, he said.

Google's Daydream is a set of specifications for phone hardware as well as a platform for software that aims to make virtual reality more accessible. By handsets adhering to the Daydream specs they should all work with the VR headset, which will be similar to Samsung's Gear VR. But this headset will also feature a controller making navigation simpler.

Huawei is one of the first manufacturers to announce a release date for its Daydream smartphone. Other manufacturers that have committed to the platform include Samsung, HTC, LG, Asus, ZTE, Xiaomi and Alcatel. These manufacturers may make their own headsets to Daydream standards as well as the smartphones.

Expect the Huawei smartphone to be one of the first Daydream devices to arrive later this autumn.

