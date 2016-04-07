This is the Huawei P9 Lite, hands-on shots from behind closed doors

Huawei has now officially launched its P9 and P9 Plus smartphones, but the rumoured P9 Lite didn't get mentioned at the main event. Now photos of the handset have appeared.

The Huawei P9 Lite, which has been rumoured for months now, appeared in hands-on photos on Russian tech site Hi-Tech Mail. The fact that this phone has had no other announcement suggests it will be limited to certain areas for release.

The P9 Lite appears to be a mid-range handset with just a single camera on the rear, unlike the dual-camera toting P9 and P9 Plus. The build quality appears to feature a metal bumper frame.

The specs are also less impressive than the flagship models. The screen is a 5.2-inch 1080p display, but there's no mention of nits and colour levels. While processors were not mentioned there will be 2GB and 3GB RAM models available and 16GB storage with microSD expansion. Everything is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

The rear camera is a single 13-megapixel snapper while the front-facing selfie camera is 8-megapixels. On the rear is a new fingerprint scanner, likely the same as in the flagship P9.

Pricing, release date and even release location are unknown. Huawei hasn't mentioned anything yet, although the Russian site still has the photos live suggesting it wasn't just a leak.

READ: Huawei P9 preview: Monochrome is the new black