  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei P9 confirmed to feature dual cameras, hints at Leica tech

|
Huawei Huawei P9 confirmed to feature dual cameras, hints at Leica tech
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- Dual 12-megapixel cameras expected

- Leica partnership hinted at

- Full reveal on 6 April

The Huawei P9 launch event is all set to kick off on 6 April after official invites were sent out. Now it looks like the rumoured dual cameras are certain to appear too.

Following a series of leaks culminating in a massive reveal on Oppomart yesterday, Huawei has now sent out a teaser showing the dual cameras. The image, above, shows the dual lens camera system inside the P9 name. But it goes further.

The image, you'll notice, also features a slither of red on one of the lenses. This very likely is the Leica red and makes a nod to Huawei's recent announcement that it partnered with Leica to work on the P9 camera.

The Huawei P9 camera is rumoured to feature a 12-megapixel dual lens system with OIS and laser autofocus. Where Leica fits into all that is still unclear at this stage.

Huawei is expected to launch a P9, P9 Max and P9 Lite on 6 April.

The flagship P9 Max is rumoured to feature a 6.2-inch QHD display, Kirin 955 octa-core with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 3000mAh battery and a $699 price.

The P9 should feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Kirin 950 octa-core with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage plus a 3000mAh battery and $499 price.

The P9 Lite is expected to have a 5-inch 1080p screen, Snapdragon 650 processor, 2GB of RAM and 2500mAh battery plus a $299 price.

Expect to hear full details at the launch event on 6 April. Although this source did say 9 April for the event the invtie from Huawei says 6 April so we're sticking to that date.

READ: Huawei P9: What's the story so far?

PopularIn Phones
Honor Play review: Big-screen dream
Honor's gaming phone is here: behold the Honor Play
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals plus SIM-free price
Latest Pixel 3 leak says notch will include wide-angle selfie sensor
Is it safe to charge my phone overnight? Top tips to extend battery life
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: A sensational big-screen experience
Comments