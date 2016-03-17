Huawei P9 confirmed to feature dual cameras, hints at Leica tech

The Huawei P9 launch event is all set to kick off on 6 April after official invites were sent out. Now it looks like the rumoured dual cameras are certain to appear too.

Following a series of leaks culminating in a massive reveal on Oppomart yesterday, Huawei has now sent out a teaser showing the dual cameras. The image, above, shows the dual lens camera system inside the P9 name. But it goes further.

The image, you'll notice, also features a slither of red on one of the lenses. This very likely is the Leica red and makes a nod to Huawei's recent announcement that it partnered with Leica to work on the P9 camera.

The Huawei P9 camera is rumoured to feature a 12-megapixel dual lens system with OIS and laser autofocus. Where Leica fits into all that is still unclear at this stage.

Huawei is expected to launch a P9, P9 Max and P9 Lite on 6 April.

The flagship P9 Max is rumoured to feature a 6.2-inch QHD display, Kirin 955 octa-core with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 3000mAh battery and a $699 price.

The P9 should feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Kirin 950 octa-core with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage plus a 3000mAh battery and $499 price.

The P9 Lite is expected to have a 5-inch 1080p screen, Snapdragon 650 processor, 2GB of RAM and 2500mAh battery plus a $299 price.

Expect to hear full details at the launch event on 6 April. Although this source did say 9 April for the event the invtie from Huawei says 6 April so we're sticking to that date.

