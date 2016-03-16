Huawei P9, P9 Max and P9 Lite: Superb specs totally revealed in massive leak

The eagerly anticipated high-spec but low-price flagship smartphone from Huawei has leaked with all three variants, the P9, P9 Max and P9 Lite.

The complete reveal has happened ahead of the expected launch event on 6 April. An invite for this event was already sent out by Huawei. This is when the P9 family is expected to officially launch. For now we have this new leak.

Ruining the surprise Oppomart, a site that exports Chinese smartphones to the US, has revealed the handsets early.

On the site can be found the Huawei P9 for $499, the P9 Max for $699 and the P9 Lite for $299.

In order of spec quality, the flagship P9 Max is listed as featuring a 6.2-inch QHD display, 2GHz Kirin 955 octa-core processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB storage. It should also have a 12-megapixel dual rear camera with OIS plus a 3000mAh battery.

The Huawei P9 is listed as featuring a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 2GHz Kirin 950 octa-core with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB storage. It also features 12-megapixel dual rear camera tech with OIS and a 3000mAh battery.

The P9 Lite should be a 5-inch 1080p display toting smartphone with 1.5GHz Snapdragon 650 processor, 2GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB storage. This also has the 12-megapixel dual rear camera with OIS. The P9 Lite will come with a 2500mAh battery.

Expect to hear these spec confirmed at the Huawei P9 launch event on 6 April where it's likely the handsets will go on sale and be available immediately.

READ: Huawei P9: What's the story so far?