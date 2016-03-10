Huawei P9 event confirmed for April with "save the date" invite

After a leak revealed an April launch date for the Huawei P9 could be on the cards, the company has now officially confirmed that to be the case. An invite has arrived telling us to "save the date" for a 6 April announcement.

Most reports have suggested the Chinese manufacturer will unveil its P9 flagship smartphone at the event, although the invite teaser doesn't mention the Huawei P9 whatsoever. However, it does feature the tagline “change the way you see the world”. You can also see the hashtag "#OO".

Leaked images of Huawei's next phone have indicated the device will feature a rear-facing dual camera system, so this tagline and hashtag seem to confirm that the phone will indeed launch with this camera configuration, though keep in mind Huawei has yet to confirm anything.

According to a report from Evan Blass, the P9 might also feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Kirin 950 processor, 3GB of RAM. We might even see a premium version with a Kirin 955 system-on-chip and 4GB of RAM. Both devices however will have 12-megapixel sensors and Leica lenses as part of their dual-camera arrays. Blass also said we may see a low-end P9 Lite and big-screened P9 Max.

All this is speculation, but it looks like we'll know more next month when Huawei holds its event in London.