Huawei P9 release date leak reveals April launch

The much anticipated Huawei P9 may at last have a release date in early April.

According to the sources of serial leakster Evan Blass the Huawei P9 will get a release date of 5 or 6 April. On that part he's not so sure.

The date follows a Tweet where he said the P9 will be released on 6 April. He then got a response saying 5 April and replied to that with an update saying he was told a number of days and may have miscalculated. Maths aside it looks like the first week in April will see the P9 unveiled.

Also in response to this tweet, German site Huawei Blog, chimed in by claiming the event will be held in London.

The design and build quality of the P9 is unclear but from leaks, and previous manufacturer history, we'd expect a quality handset for an affordable price. So look forward to lots of metal and glass in a solid frame build.

At launch there could be up to four variants: the P9, P9 Lite, P9 Max and P9 Premium. The P9 is expected to feature a 5.2-inch QHD display, Kirin 950 CPU, at least 4GB of RAM, USB-C, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

