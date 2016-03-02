Huawei P9 leak reveals phone's body and dual-camera system

The P9 is really starting to take shape now.

Although Huawei hasn't yet announced its upcoming P9 flagship smartphone, a massive leak has revealed what it possibly looks like as well as what it might feature in the camera department.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass has published photos of the phone’s body and a dual-camera system on its rear, the latter of which looks similar to the Honor 6 Plus' similar camera setup. Reports have claimed the P9 should debut in the first half of 2016, though Huawei has remained tight-lipped on the subject. The phone will supposedly feature two 12-megapixel sensors. It might also come with Leica lenses to improve focusing.

This is not the first major leak involving the P9; recent photos showed a metal frame. Also, it is thought that this phone is just one of four variations of the line. We might see, for instance, Huawei unveil the P9 alongside a P9 lite, P9 Max, and a feature-enhanced version of the device with more RAM, increased storage, and a display size somewhere between the P9 and P9 Max.

You can expect to see more leaks this spring, including details on pricing and availability. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up to see what else the P9 might feature or when it'll likely appear.