Huawei P9 flagship leaks, joining the dual-camera revolution

The latest Huawei flagship smartphone has leaked and it not only looks fantastic but should be packing some bleeding edge tech too.

Despite being a more affordable handset option, it looks like Huawei's next flagship will still push the boundaries of what smartphones can offer. The leaked images appeared on China's Weibo and were confirmed as accurate by an insider, according to Venturebeat.

While the handset does look like a typical Huawei design, what stands out are the two camera lenses on the rear. Dual cameras are leaking on several new smartphone flagships so it's looking like that's going to be the next big thing.

According to the source who has seen the P9 and P9 premium edition, which is also rumoured, both should feature 12-megapixel dual-cameras on the rear.

Also expected on the P9 are a Kirin 955 processor with 4GB of RAM, 5.2-inch 1080 display, 2900mAh battery and rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

According to the insider source these renders are accurate in terms of features but the actual size of the P9 is different. It's meant to be taller and narrower than the images leaked here.

There's no word on when the Huawei P9 will see launch, but we suspect it will be in the next few months.